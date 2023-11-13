Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Family of Bradenton double homicide victim to lay relative to rest, starts GoFundMe

WWSB ABC7 News at Noon
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Thomas Matejcek of Bradenton is still behind bars following the murder of his mother, Patricia Matejcek and her boyfriend, Sean Harrison Sr. He is facing second degree murder charges.

Patricia’s younger sisters, Kathleen White and Krista Kale, are angry with the Manatee County Justice system and say this could have been stopped before any violence occurred, citing multiple other times Thomas Matejcek has been arrested for beating his mother and her boyfriend. Including an attack that happened less than 6 months ago.

The homicide happened Friday. Detectives say they responded to the Arbor Terrace RV Park located at 55th Avenue Terrace West around 12:05 p.m.

Manatee County deputies received a report of screaming from a mobile home. Deputies found the victims inside with extremely horrible wounds.

Thomas Matejcek has not yet been arraigned on his charges.

The pair of sisters have now started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the ceremony and celebration of Patty & Sean, if you want to donate or want more details visit: Patty Matejcek.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket
Continuing Coverage wwsb generic
Early Sunday crash kills one, injures another
The incident occurred on Devonshire Lane, a small street in the historic Laurel Park...
State of Florida investigating an early Sunday morning death in Sarasota
A black bear in Florida was caught on camera grabbing a delivery of Taco Bell from a home's...
Nacho average bear: Florida mammal swipes $45 Taco Bell order from porch after Uber Eats delivery

Latest News

Esteban Perez Jr.
Sarasota man in jail for allegedly trafficking enough fentanyl to kill 60,000
WWSB ABC7 News at Noon
Latest on Bradenton double homicide
USF-Manatee, Science & Technology Society to hold red tide lecture today
Possible rainfall totals over one inch
First Alert Weather: Unsettled weather this week