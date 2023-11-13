Concert in the Park to be hosted by the City of North Port Nov. 17

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) -On Nov. 17 the City of North Port will be hosting the latest of their Concerts in the Park at the City Center Front Green from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The event started in September and last month the group “The Recliners” featured.

According to a Facebook post from North Port Parks Rec, this month “BigTime Jukebox”, a 5-piece band will play the best dance music from across multiple generations.

The concert is free but food and drink vendors will be there. Seating opens one hour before the event starts.

