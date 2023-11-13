Advertise With Us
Concert in the Park to be hosted by the City of North Port Nov. 17

The event will be at the City Center Front Green.
The event will be at the City Center Front Green.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) -On Nov. 17 the City of North Port will be hosting the latest of their Concerts in the Park at the City Center Front Green from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The event started in September and last month the group “The Recliners” featured.

According to a Facebook post from North Port Parks Rec, this month “BigTime Jukebox”, a 5-piece band will play the best dance music from across multiple generations.

The concert is free but food and drink vendors will be there. Seating opens one hour before the event starts.

