Cold case closed after suspect dies in custody

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Detectives have closed the case in a 1990 homicide after the suspect died in custody.

On Nov. 3, 2023, the State Attorney’s Office filed an order with the circuit court to drop charges on Roland T. Davis, Sr., after the defendant died from a medical condition in July. Davis was indicted by a Grand Jury on Aug. 3, 2022, for the March 21, 1990 stabbing death of Sharon Marie Gill. Sharon’s body was found in her master bathroom by her daughter, Krista, and had been stabbed 39 times.

Davis was on death row in Ohio for the 2005 stabbing murder of Elizabeth Sheeler. DNA on a towel at the scene linked Davis to the Gill murder.

After learning his identity, Detectives Mike Vogel and Kurt Mehl interviewed Davis in the Chillicothe Correctional Institute. Davis denied the murder but acknowledged he did work on the landscaping at the Gill home. He denied ever entering the house or receiving any towels or anything at all from the home. He said they brought their own supplies, including rags.

While conducting a background investigation on Davis, the Cold Case Team discovered Davis was living in other counties in Florida from the 1970s until the early 2000s. Davis also traveled back and forth from Florida to Ohio during those times. Further research revealed several unsolved homicides of females in areas Davis lived, worked, and traveled in that period. The agencies investigating those cases were provided with the information uncovered by the Charlotte County Cold Case Team.

Although this case is closed, the Charlotte County Cold Case Team will continue to assist other agencies as needed with any open homicide that could be related to Davis, Sr.

