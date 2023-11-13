Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office K9 Rico to get donation of body armor

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office K9 Rico will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Rico’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

