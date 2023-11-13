Bradenton man sentenced for 2021 traffic fatality in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been sentenced in connection with a deadly 2021 crash in Sarasota.

Jordan Schopfer, 32, pled guilty to vehicular homicide and driving without a license causing death or serious bodily injury. In part of the plea agreement, Schopfer was sentenced to 15 years and 5 months.

The crash occurred on June 12, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. when Schopfer’s 2002 Toyota Corolla collided with a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle crashed in the 1200-block of North Beneva Road. The motorcyclist, a 60-year-old man from Sarasota, was killed.

At the time of the crash, Schopfer’s driver’s license had been suspended for DUI. He was also on probation for charges of arson.

The motorcyclist was driving southbound on North Beneva Road. Schopfer was initially driving northbound in the outside lane. Witnesses said Schopfer changed lanes but didn’t try to correct and crossed into the median and southbound lanes and hit the motorcyclist.

After searching the vehicle, the officers found a can of compressed air and a receipt with a purchase time of 12 minutes before the crash occurred. Officers also located a bag that had a restaurant-style whipping container inside.

Schopfer was identified on surveillance video standing inside a store purchasing a can of compressed air wearing the same clothes he was wearing at the time of the crash. Another camera shows Schopfer getting into the exact vehicle involved in the crash. The vehicle was seen on camera nearly hitting a pedestrian in the parking lot and rear-ending a parked car.

The officers determined that the Schopfer had huffed the nitrous oxide to get high prior to the crash.

The victim’s name is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

