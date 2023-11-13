Advertise With Us
Alachua County deputies arrest teens for stealing ‘vintage’ blueprints from historic building

Wyatt Dunn, 18, Simon Dunn, 19, and Chistifer Drew, 19, (left to right) arrested on burglary...
Wyatt Dunn, 18, Simon Dunn, 19, and Chistifer Drew, 19, (left to right) arrested on burglary and petit theft charges(ASO, WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teenagers are facing felony burglary charges after sneaking into a historic business in Archer and stealing blueprints.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Maddox Foundry just before midnight on Sunday on reports of people trespassing. Deputies found Wyatt Dunn, 18, Simon Dunn, 19, and Chistifer Drew, 19, inside.

When questioned, the teenagers told deputies they parked at a neighboring church, hopped the fence around the property, and entered through an open window. They took multiple vintage blueprints, a truck hood ornament, a small iPod, and metal letters.

The owner told deputies he wanted to pursue criminal charges against the men. He claims the blueprints are worth $5,000, however, they have not been appraised.

All three were charged with burglary and petit theft. Wyatt and Simon Dunn were each booked into the Alachua County Jail on $15,000 bonds. Drew’s bond was set at $20,000. None of the men have previously been convicted of theft.

The Maddox Foundry, established in 1905, was a machine shop that serviced the mining industry. The business was foreclosed on by the McGurn Management Company with a promise to replace the shop with a new industrial business.

