‘This could have been prevented’ family of the double homicide victims in Bradenton seek justice

Krista Kale and Kathleen White, the sisters of Patricia Matejcek, tell ABC 7 why they believe their sister's death could have been prevented.(Sophia Vitello)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thomas Matejcek of Bradenton is now in the hands of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office following the murder of his mother, Patricia Matejcek and her boyfriend, Sean Harrison Sr. He is facing second degree murder charges.

Patricia’s younger sisters, Kathleen White and Krista Kale, are angry with the Manatee County Justice system and say their sister’s death could have been prevented.

The two citing multiple other times Thomas Matejcek has been arrested for brutally beating his mother and her boyfriend. Including an attack that happened less than 6 months ago.

‘This is the third time that he’s attacked her, on the record. She’s still going to therapy for her broken hip that he broke. He threw her around like a rag doll, she weighed 120 pounds,’ Krista said.

Krista also tells us that a Manatee County judge found Thomas ‘incompetent’ and that he was unfit for trial, so they released him from jail. However, she says the County ‘never informed her sister of his release,’ putting her in danger. Krista only found out through her own research and warned Patricia.

Krista says they should have kept him locked up or ‘put him in a state hospital.’ Especially since he had been in jail multiple times for the same thing. ‘It had to take their deaths?’ she questioned.

‘I’m fighting all the way, all the way, this has got to stop. If it wasn’t my sister Tom would’ve done this to someone else,’ Krista said.

The family plans to hire a lawyer and ‘get justice.’

