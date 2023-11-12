Advertise With Us
State of Florida investigating an early Sunday morning death in Sarasota

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just before 4 a.m. this morning, Sarasota Police attempted to take a 50-year-old man into protective custody. Tragically, the man died during the attempt.

The incident occurred on Devonshire Lane, a small street in the historic Laurel Park neighborhood.

ABC7 will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

