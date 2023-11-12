Sarasota WWII veteran turning 104 honored by community

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One local community honored a hero this Veteran’s Day weekend.

Tom Murphy is a veteran of WWII--a time most people only know from the history books. Born and raised near the Finger Lakes in New York, the man people in the neighborhood know as “Mr. Tom” has lived and worked all over the world, first in the Army, and then as an accountant for Corning Glass, a company that, among other things, makes glass for televisions. During his time with them, Corning stationed Mr. Tom in places like Michigan and Pennsylvania, as well as abroad, in Paris.

During all that traveling, Mr. Tom picked up a favorite beer and never stopped drinking it. Rolling Rock was first brewed in Pennsylvania in 1939, and Anheuser-Busch bought the rights back in 2006, ensuring Mr. Tom always has a full supply. His neighbor Deb Burgdorf shared a story from the last hurricane season. She said that she called him up; she had bought him a large case of water to help him make it though the storm, but Mr. Tom didn’t want it. “Water rusts my pipes,” he said. “I got beer. I don’t need the water.”

Mr. Tom loves Sarasota. He came here in 1984 and settled into his current home in 1985 after falling in love with the golf course on the property. His brother came to Florida after Mr. Tom did--the younger Mr. Murphy lives in Venice. Mr. Tom told ABC7 that the two of them talk on the phone all the time, still making fun of each other’s sports teams like when they were kids, and they go to lunch once a month. In many ways, Mr. Tom is living the dream: he has now been retired longer than he ever worked.

He went to war right after college, first as a radio engineer, but overstaffing meant that he soon got reclassified as a pole climber. Not long after, though, the Army realized that using college graduates to do manual labor was a waste, and Mr. Tom became the Director of Artillery until he eventually moved on to the Infantry. However, as he tells it, infantry was a nightmare. “I walked from France to Czechoslovakia during one of the worst winters Europe ever had,” he said. During all that grueling service, however, he won the Bronze Star.

“I was the Director of Artillery Fire,” Mr. Tom explained, “but you have to put up an antenna. The guy with a machine gun saw the antenna and took after me...that got my Irish up a little bit, I guess, so I went after him--and I got him.” Mr. Tom isn’t prideful, though. When praised for his efforts, he simply shrugged. “It’s the way it worked out,” he told ABC7.

Mr. Tom doesn’t do much golfing anymore, but he’s traded his clubs in for a new kind of club--the love and respect of his neighbors. They threw a party for him Friday, partly in celebration of his birthday, but also to mark Veteran’s Day. It’s the kind of gathering that the neighborhood has gotten used to; every Monday the community hosts a Happy Hour, and Mr. Tom is always there with his mug and some Rolling Rock. He’s spry for his age: Mr. Tom drives himself around, goes to church and does his own shopping.

“My day now is foolin’ with a computer,” Mr. Tom says. “People say you can’t screw it up, but I can do it.” He does his own investments, according to Deb Burgdorf, but with the changing times, even Mr. Tom has to do a little adapting. “We just now had to teach him how to use a cell phone,” Burgdorf says. “Kudos to that.”

Back in the 80s, Mr. Tom says the hospital sent him home to die. He had cancer growing on his head and the radiation wasn’t helping. These days, though, he sends cards to those same doctors, but he doesn’t hear back. In fact, he thinks he may have outlived some of them. Tom says that the V.A. asks him sometimes how he lived so long. His answer, like Tom, is sharp and witty, though well-worn. “I tell them I died back in the 80s,” Tom said. “I got up to St. Pete and he said that he hit his quote of Irish for the day, so he sent me back.”

He’s a survivor, to say the least. Mr. Tom’s wife and both their adoptive sons predeceased him. All three of them await him in the grave that the four of them will share, and Mr. Tom says he’s looking forward to everybody being back together again.

