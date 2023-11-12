One arrested in “Intersection Takeover” on North Port streets

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) -Police in North Port said a busy roadway turned into a “Intersection Takeover” around 1:30am Saturday at Price and Toledo Blade Boulevards, causing traffic to stop and placing lives and property at risk. Spokespersons with the department say it happens when a group of persons, usually from outside an area, block an intersection, then speed around in circles as people film and get dangerously close to the vehicles involved.

North Port police spokesperson Josh Taylor said 19-year-old David Oliveira of Cape Coral was arrested and charged with fleeing to elude, along with a moving violation for stopped traffic and racing competition. Taylor said several other people were stopped as well and cited. He added investigators are gathering surveillance video and social media content to make more arrests.

Police said there were no reports of injuries.

