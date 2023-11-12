Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

One arrested in “Intersection Takeover” on North Port streets

19-year-old David Oliveira of Cape Coral was arrested and charged with fleeing to elude, along...
19-year-old David Oliveira of Cape Coral was arrested and charged with fleeing to elude, along with a moving violation for stopped traffic and racing competition.(North Port Police Department)
By Rob Wells
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) -Police in North Port said a busy roadway turned into a “Intersection Takeover” around 1:30am Saturday at Price and Toledo Blade Boulevards, causing traffic to stop and placing lives and property at risk. Spokespersons with the department say it happens when a group of persons, usually from outside an area, block an intersection, then speed around in circles as people film and get dangerously close to the vehicles involved.

North Port police spokesperson Josh Taylor said 19-year-old David Oliveira of Cape Coral was arrested and charged with fleeing to elude, along with a moving violation for stopped traffic and racing competition. Taylor said several other people were stopped as well and cited. He added investigators are gathering surveillance video and social media content to make more arrests.

Police said there were no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Thomas Matejcek
Suspect in custody after Bradenton double homicide
A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket
A black bear in Florida was caught on camera grabbing a delivery of Taco Bell from a home's...
Nacho average bear: Florida mammal swipes $45 Taco Bell order from porch after Uber Eats delivery
Last Sunday, Sarasota police started a simple traffic stop that ultimately ballooned into a...
Sarasota police foil two suspected drug dealers near Fred Atkins Park

Latest News

According to police, one driver running a red light early Sunday morning ended up with their...
301 crash breaks one leg, leaves wreckage behind
According to police, one driver running a red light early Sunday morning ended up with their...
1112_301
UTC Tree Lights
Continuing Coverage wwsb generic
Early Sunday crash kills one, injures another
The incident occurred on Devonshire Lane, a small street in the historic Laurel Park...
State of Florida investigating an early Sunday morning death in Sarasota