Non-Profit feeding food insecure youth receives payment

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Kim Bailey, the CEO of Feeding Empty Little Tummies or “FELT” told ABC 7 Sunday she’s received a $26,000 payment to cover food expenses for the last three months.

Bailey first told ABC 7 Wednesday that the funds usually come each month, but for some reason, were delayed. Manatee County spokesperson Bill Logan said while the money from the county was guaranteed, the delay may’ve been the result of a comptroller processing glitch. Bailey said “FELT” received a $125,000 yearly grant from Manatee County that helps to provide meals for more than 1,700 food insecure students ages 4 to 18 at 53 Manatee county schools.

Backpacks are filled with enough food for a weekend, including two breakfasts, lunches and dinners, then dropped off at the schools for distribution according to Bailey. Bailey said rising costs, plus a slowdown in food donations had made the job tough this year.

She’s hoping to work with a corporate sponsor in the new year to continue the agency’s mission. Bailey planned to ask for additional funding for “FELT” from Manatee county in January.

Manatee county spokesperson Bill Logan added that while “FELT,” along with other non-profits from Manatee county are eligible to request additional assistance, there’s no guarantee. To help with “FELT” and their on-going mission to feed Manatee county kids, please visit: feltinc.org, or call 941-705-2320.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.