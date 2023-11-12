Advertise With Us
Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Trail hosting ribbon cutting event Nov. 15

Ribbon cutting will be held at the entrance of the nature trail, on Price Blvd.
Ribbon cutting will be held at the entrance of the nature trail, on Price Blvd.(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - On Wednesday, Nov. 15, the City of North Port will host the official ribbon cutting/opening of the Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Nature Trail at 6203 W. Price Blvd., from10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The ribbon cutting will be at the entrance of the nature trail on Price Boulevard. Attendees are being advised to park in the Butler Park parking lot.

The trail is made avoid wetlands impacts when possible, lessen the impact to vegetation in the area, and enhance natural scenic features.

According to The City of North Port, the event will feature remarks from dignitaries and even have activities and refreshments.

