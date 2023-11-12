Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Goodwill Manasota earns ten thousand dollar grant to support veterans

Veterans Day 2023
Veterans Day 2023(MGN)
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Todd Hughes served in Iraq in 2004, and has since been dealing with PTSD and a serious brain injury.

Coming back home wasn’t always easy for Hughes, who said “I was lost. All I ever wanted to be was a soldier. For me, that was a little difficult. I had a brain injury. I had PTSD and I didn’t realize it at the time. Reintegration for me took a while. I came back and just took a job just to take a job. I was hating life, I really was, and I didn’t understand why.”

Now, Hughes is the Veteran Services Program Manager at Goodwill Manasota. The location just received a 10-thousand dollar grant from the Bishop Parker foundation Fund of the Manatee Community Foundation to continue their important work which includes aiding veterans and their families during reintegration, assisting with emergency needs, and even created a social group for those who served.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Thomas Matejcek
Suspect in custody after Bradenton double homicide
Fight breaks out in Wing House parking lot
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana
A black bear in Florida was caught on camera grabbing a delivery of Taco Bell from a home's...
Nacho average bear: Florida mammal swipes $45 Taco Bell order from porch after Uber Eats delivery

Latest News

Some areas of the boardwalk are heavily damaged from hurricane Idalia.
Damaged boardwalk removal begins Nov. 13 in Caspersen Beach Park
Ribbon cutting will be held at the entrance of the nature trail, on Price Blvd.
Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Trail hosting ribbon cutting event Nov. 15
The repaving is expected to begin around Thanksgiving week.
The City of North Port announces road resurfacing projects starting this month
Krista Kale and Kathleen White, the sisters of Patricia Matejcek, tell ABC 7 why they believe...
‘This could have been prevented’ family of the double homicide victims in Bradenton seek justice