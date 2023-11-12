Goodwill Manasota earns ten thousand dollar grant to support veterans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Todd Hughes served in Iraq in 2004, and has since been dealing with PTSD and a serious brain injury.

Coming back home wasn’t always easy for Hughes, who said “I was lost. All I ever wanted to be was a soldier. For me, that was a little difficult. I had a brain injury. I had PTSD and I didn’t realize it at the time. Reintegration for me took a while. I came back and just took a job just to take a job. I was hating life, I really was, and I didn’t understand why.”

Now, Hughes is the Veteran Services Program Manager at Goodwill Manasota. The location just received a 10-thousand dollar grant from the Bishop Parker foundation Fund of the Manatee Community Foundation to continue their important work which includes aiding veterans and their families during reintegration, assisting with emergency needs, and even created a social group for those who served.

