First Alert “Heads Up” for wind and rain this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our first rain in four weeks could develop this week! We’re tracking a storm pushing across Texas and the northern Gulf states. As the storm gets close Tuesday strong winds develop, easterly winds 15 to 30 mph. Isolated showers are possible Tuesday, but the main rain time is Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Thursday morning. It’s too early to talk about rain accumulations, but some heavier rains are possible, which means ponding on roads is also possible. We’ll track this storm closely as it approaches.

Potential Rainfall (Station)

The Hurricane Center continues to track a small disturbance in the Southern Caribbean. It only has a 40% of development over the next 7 days over the warm waters there. Regardless of development, this system should stay far away from the Suncoast.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

