Family of Bradenton double homicide victim to lay relative to rest, starts GoFundMe

Krista Kale and Kathleen White, the sisters of Patricia Matejcek, tell ABC 7 why they believe...
Krista Kale and Kathleen White, the sisters of Patricia Matejcek, tell ABC 7 why they believe their sister's death could have been prevented.(Sophia Vitello)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thomas Matejcek of Bradenton is still behind bars following the murder of his mother, Patricia Matejcek and her boyfriend, Sean Harrison Sr. He is facing second degree murder charges.

Patricia’s younger sisters, Kathleen White and Krista Kale, are angry with the Manatee County Justice system and say this could have been stopped before any violence occurred, citing multiple other times Thomas Matejcek has been arrested for beating his mother and her boyfriend. Including an attack that happened less than 6 months ago.

The pair of sisters have now started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the ceremony and celebration of Patty & Sean, if you want to donate or want more details visit: Patty Matejcek.

Thomas Matejcek
Suspect in custody after Bradenton double homicide
