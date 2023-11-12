Early Sunday crash kills one, injures another

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash early this morning left one man dead and a woman wounded.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 53-year-old man in a Dodge pickup was driving westbound on Bee Ridge at the same time that a 40-year-old woman was driving eastward in her SUV. The pickup first entered the median and then crossed into the eastbound lane, striking the left side of the woman’s car with the front of the pickup.

The pickup’s driver died at the scene.

ABC7 will continue bringing you the latest information as it becomes available.

