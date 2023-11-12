Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

301 crash breaks one leg, leaves wreckage behind

By Cade Snell
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to police, one driver running a red light early Sunday morning ended up with their leg broken and their car wrecked.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on US-301, temporarily closing the northbound lanes on a stretch of Washington near Hob Nob Drive-In. A SCAT representative arrived within minutes to reroute local buses, and police cleared the scene within two hours.

ABC7 will continue updating this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Thomas Matejcek
Suspect in custody after Bradenton double homicide
A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket
A black bear in Florida was caught on camera grabbing a delivery of Taco Bell from a home's...
Nacho average bear: Florida mammal swipes $45 Taco Bell order from porch after Uber Eats delivery
Last Sunday, Sarasota police started a simple traffic stop that ultimately ballooned into a...
Sarasota police foil two suspected drug dealers near Fred Atkins Park

Latest News

19-year-old David Oliveira of Cape Coral was arrested and charged with fleeing to elude, along...
One arrested in “Intersection Takeover” on North Port streets
According to police, one driver running a red light early Sunday morning ended up with their...
1112_301
UTC Tree Lights
Continuing Coverage wwsb generic
Early Sunday crash kills one, injures another