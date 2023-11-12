301 crash breaks one leg, leaves wreckage behind

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to police, one driver running a red light early Sunday morning ended up with their leg broken and their car wrecked.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on US-301, temporarily closing the northbound lanes on a stretch of Washington near Hob Nob Drive-In. A SCAT representative arrived within minutes to reroute local buses, and police cleared the scene within two hours.

ABC7 will continue updating this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.