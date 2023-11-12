Damaged boardwalk removal begins Nov. 13 in Caspersen Beach Park

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A project to remove damage sections of the boardwalk in Caspersen Beach Park begins on Monday, Nov. 13. Some areas of the boardwalk are heavily damaged from hurricane Idalia and the project is estimated to take about a week to complete.

However the beach and the restrooms near the Venetian Waterway Park trail will still be open.

No traffic will be allowed through the park entrance or through the trail.

