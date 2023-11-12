Advertise With Us
Damaged boardwalk removal begins Nov. 13 in Caspersen Beach Park

Some areas of the boardwalk are heavily damaged from hurricane Idalia.
Some areas of the boardwalk are heavily damaged from hurricane Idalia.(Sarasota County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A project to remove damage sections of the boardwalk in Caspersen Beach Park begins on Monday, Nov. 13. Some areas of the boardwalk are heavily damaged from hurricane Idalia and the project is estimated to take about a week to complete.

However the beach and the restrooms near the Venetian Waterway Park trail will still be open.

No traffic will be allowed through the park entrance or through the trail.

