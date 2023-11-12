The City of North Port announces road resurfacing projects starting this month

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) -Starting later this month, the City of North Port’s Department of Public Works will work with their vendor on road rehabilitation projects around the city.

According to The City of North Port, these projects were prioritized for this fiscal year because of how much they are used and is expected to be done in the following order:

Ponce de Leon Boulevard

Over the I-75 overpass



Eldron Avenue

1.05 miles of subdivision roadways



LaMarque Avenue

.33 miles of subdivision roadways



South Salford Boulevard

1.4 miles between Lothair Avenue and Barbary Lane



Toledo Blade Boulevard Phase I

3.6 miles between North Cranberry Boulevard and West Price Boulevard

Toledo Blade Boulevard Phase II

2.8 miles between West Price Boulevard and Bobcat Trail



The preparation for repaving is expected to begin around Thanksgiving week.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.