The City of North Port announces road resurfacing projects starting this month

The repaving is expected to begin around Thanksgiving week.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) -Starting later this month, the City of North Port’s Department of Public Works will work with their vendor on road rehabilitation projects around the city.

According to The City of North Port, these projects were prioritized for this fiscal year because of how much they are used and is expected to be done in the following order:

  • Ponce de Leon Boulevard
    Over the I-75 overpass
  • Eldron Avenue
    1.05 miles of subdivision roadways
  • LaMarque Avenue
    .33 miles of subdivision roadways
  • South Salford Boulevard
    1.4 miles between Lothair Avenue and Barbary Lane
  • Toledo Blade Boulevard Phase I
    3.6 miles between North Cranberry Boulevard and West Price Boulevard
  • Toledo Blade Boulevard Phase II
    2.8 miles between West Price Boulevard and Bobcat Trail

The preparation for repaving is expected to begin around Thanksgiving week.

