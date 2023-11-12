Bucs snap 4-game losing streak in 20-6 win over Titans

Advertise With Us
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers returned to winning form in Sunday’s 20-6 win over the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium.

Bucs Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw 18-29 for 278 yards and 2 touchdowns, outplaying Titans QB Will Levis, who could only rack up 199 yards.

Wide Receiver Mike Evens ended the game with 143 yards and a touchdown on 6 receptions. Next Sunday, the Bucs head to a different Bay, the Bay Area, in a battle against the San Francisco 49ers.

