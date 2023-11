SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 wants to hear from you! In light of President Biden’s recent focus on expanding benefits for veterans, what else do you think veterans need addressed?

Head on over to our Facebook page to comment, or you can reply to our tweet: https://twitter.com/mysuncoast/status/1723337813616189739

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.