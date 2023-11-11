Sarasota police foil two suspected drug dealers near Fred Atkins Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last Sunday, Sarasota police started a simple traffic stop that ultimately ballooned into a large-scale drug bust.

The officers were patrolling where US-301 meets MLK Way, less than a mile south from the Wawa on north 301. That’s when they noticed a gold Nissan Sentra drive past without a driver’s side headlight. After running the license plate, they discovered that the plate and car didn’t match, so the lights and sirens came on.

The Nissan pulled over on 28th St., less than 600 feet from Fred Atkins park. As officers approached, the Nissan’s passenger, Steven Whitney, got out and tried to leave. Law enforcement had to tell him to get back in the car.

The smell of marijuana was unmistakeable, but more than that, officers could clearly see a bag with more marijuana in the car’s center console, waiting to be loaded and lit. The driver identified himself as Ziyon Bouie and told officers the car was new; he simply put another license plate on the Nissan until he could go and get his new ride registered with the state.

When officers ran Bouie’s information, they found out that he had a warrant for his arrest out of Pinellas County and so arrested him before searching the car. Inside, they found a vacuum sealed bag containing more than a pound of marijuana, a second bag that weighed in at more than 106 grams, and a few smaller bags that weighed 7.8 grams altogether.

Officers also found four smart phones and two flip phones inside Whitney’s black bag, another phone in the center console beside the drugs, and a phone apiece on each suspect. Whitney’s bag also contained various paraphernalia, including a grinder, a marijuana vape, a crypto touch screen wallet, and four pieces of paper, allegedly containing locations for drug sales, as well as Bouie’s name.

Additionally, Whitney had more than 3,900 dollars on him at the time of his arrest. He claimed that the reason he had so many phones was because he had just confiscated them from his children. The cash, Whitney claimed, came from a pavers contractor’s job that he had finished today. He denied any knowledge of the marijuana in the car.

While at the jail, Whitney threatened officers several times, telling them that once he got out jail, he would “find officers and their families and watch them bleed out.”

Bouie was arrested for his warrant and for possession of drug paraphernalia. Whitney was arrested and charged with sale of marijuana within 1000′ of a park, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

