Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Many roads impacted by Veteran’s Day festivities

WWSB Generic Stock 12
WWSB Generic Stock 12(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today’s Veteran’s Day celebrations will have various impacts on the roadways, mostly in the downtown area.

The Veteran’s Day parade will cause closures as early as 5 a.m. in preparation for the parade that begins at 10.

Bike barricades are in place--Main Street is closed until the parade ends.

Here is the full list of affected roadways:

-Main Street from U.S. 301 to U.S. 41

-Osprey Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard

-Pineapple Avenue from State Street to First Street

-Links Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard

-First Street from Pineapple Avenue to Central Avenue

-Central Avenue from Main Street to First Street

-Gulfstream Avenue from Cocoanut to McAnsh Square

All roads should reopen by 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Matejcek
Suspect in custody after Bradenton double homicide
Fight breaks out in Wing House parking lot
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A sunbathing alligator was found on a Lake Michigan beach.
Small alligator caught sunbathing on Lake Michigan beach

Latest News

Rain chances
A humid weekend, and rain chances return to the Suncoast
Could see a tropical cyclone mid week developing in the SW Caribbean by Wednesday
Warm weekend with near record highs
Deputy Santos with his wife and Sheriff Chronister as he continues to recover in the hospital.
HCSO deputies recovering after being ambushed
​Top educators in Sarasota County were recognized for efforts both in and out of the classroom...
Sarasota County Teacher of the Year Award finalists announced