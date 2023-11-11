Many roads impacted by Veteran’s Day festivities

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today’s Veteran’s Day celebrations will have various impacts on the roadways, mostly in the downtown area.

The Veteran’s Day parade will cause closures as early as 5 a.m. in preparation for the parade that begins at 10.

Bike barricades are in place--Main Street is closed until the parade ends.

Here is the full list of affected roadways:

-Main Street from U.S. 301 to U.S. 41

-Osprey Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard

-Pineapple Avenue from State Street to First Street

-Links Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard

-First Street from Pineapple Avenue to Central Avenue

-Central Avenue from Main Street to First Street

-Gulfstream Avenue from Cocoanut to McAnsh Square

All roads should reopen by 12:30 p.m.

