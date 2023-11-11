The Mall at University Town Center to host Santa’s Grand Arrival Parade

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today, the Mall at University Town Center will host Santa’s Grand Arrival Parade starting at 6 p.m. and running until 10 p.m. on North Cattlemen Road.

Beginning at 5 p.m., live DJs, holiday characters, giveaways and much more holiday fun will spring up around the Mall at UTC before the actual event gets under way. The event is free and parking will be open at the Mall at UTC and the surrounding areas. Attendees can also park near the playground at Nathan Benderson Park.

Santa’s Grand Arrival Parade Highlights include:

6 pm: Veteran’s Day Ceremony

6:15 - 6:30 pm: High-wire act by Nik Wallenda as he crosses Cattlemen Rd. to light the UTC District’s 50-foot tree

6:30 - 7:45 pm: Holiday parade with dancers, floats, and a special appearance by Santa

7:45 pm: Fireworks Show

8:15 - 10 pm: After-party featuring a performance by We The Kings & more!

