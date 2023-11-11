Advertise With Us
American Heart Walk Association’s accepting registration for Nov. 18 walk

American Heart Walk Association's Heart Walk Finish Line sign.
American Heart Walk Association's Heart Walk Finish Line sign.(Northern News Now)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - On Nov. 18, the 2023 Suncoast Heart Walk will be held at Rossi Park at Bradenton Riverwalk, 452 3rd Avenue West. The event will start at 8 a.m. with the walk starting an hour later.

The walk itself will be 3 miles long and will even have a dedicated survivor lane for those who have battled with heart disease or stroke.

According to 2023 Suncoast Heart Walk, the event has a $175,000 goal and has already hit the $150,000 mark.

To find out more information about the event visit: 2023 Suncoast Heart Walk.

