American Heart Walk Association’s accepting registration for Nov. 18 walk

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - On Nov. 18, the 2023 Suncoast Heart Walk will be held at Rossi Park at Bradenton Riverwalk, 452 3rd Avenue West. The event will start at 8 a.m. with the walk starting an hour later.

The walk itself will be 3 miles long and will even have a dedicated survivor lane for those who have battled with heart disease or stroke.

According to 2023 Suncoast Heart Walk, the event has a $175,000 goal and has already hit the $150,000 mark.

To find out more information about the event visit: 2023 Suncoast Heart Walk.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.