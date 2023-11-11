All Faiths Food Bank to distribute thousands of turkeys in Sarasota and DeSoto counties

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today, the All Faiths Food Bank was outside serving the community by handing out around 700 Thanksgiving meals outside the Van Wezel Preforming Arts Hall from 9-11 a.m.

According to All Faiths Food Bank, placing turkey orders begins in February, fundraising starts in April, and planning turkey distribution begins in June.

The food distribution had some help from about 80 people with CAE healthcare, Cub Scout Troop 14, and AFFB’s weekly volunteers all working together to make this holidays season a bit easier on some Suncoast residents.

