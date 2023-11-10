Venice HS Varsity Football ready to make another FHSAA State Championship Title run

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School Varsity Football team are 8-2 and ready to test their game against the best teams in the state of Florida on the road to another championship.

VHS is hoping to win their second state title in three years.

“We don’t have anything that we’re worried about other than Lakewood Ranch and we just want to make sure we win that game by at least one point and that way we’re not turning our pads in,” Coach John Peacock said.

After starting the season losing two out of the first three games, Venice clicked into the brand of football they like to play.

VHS is currently on an eight-game winning streak. Senior Quarterback Jadyn Glasser tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill how focused and motivated the guys in the Venice locker room are to win.

“It’s win or go home. You know we put it all on the line for every game. You know we want to be able to go to the next round and just keep on progressing forward and just putting in the work,” Glasser said.

Also on the team and playing lockdown defense is four star cornerback and Florida State University Seminoles commit Charles Lester III. He tells ABC7′s Sports Anchor James Hill how Venice has learned many different styles of play over their season.

“We talked about this moment plenty times throughout the season. I mean we fought through adversity; we took two L’s and that made us and those hard times they molded us into the team that we are now,” Lester III said.

Venice hosts Lakewood Ranch in the FHSSA football regional quarter final game on Nov. 10.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.