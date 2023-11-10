Advertise With Us
Suspect in custody after Bradenton double homicide

Scene
Scene(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a suspect is in custody following a double homicide at a home in Bradenton.

The 911 call came in at 12:06 p.m. on Friday after neighbors said they heard screams.

Both deaths occurred inside a home in Arbor Terrace RV Community.

Authorities say there is a connection between the suspect and at least one of the victims.

Charges are pending.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

