Suspect in custody after Bradenton double homicide
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a suspect is in custody following a double homicide at a home in Bradenton.
The 911 call came in at 12:06 p.m. on Friday after neighbors said they heard screams.
Both deaths occurred inside a home in Arbor Terrace RV Community.
Authorities say there is a connection between the suspect and at least one of the victims.
Charges are pending.
ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.