Suspect in custody after Bradenton double homicide

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a suspect is in custody following a double homicide at a home in Bradenton.

The 911 call came in at 12:06 p.m. on Friday after neighbors said they heard screams.

Both deaths occurred inside a home in Arbor Terrace RV Community.

Authorities say there is a connection between the suspect and at least one of the victims.

Charges are pending.

