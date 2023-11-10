Advertise With Us
Sarasota man sentenced on gun charge

WWSB Generic Stock 14
WWSB Generic Stock 14(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 33-year-old Sarasota man is now facing over three years in federal prison .

Maquis Mack was sentenced for possessing a gun as a convicted felon.

Court documents show that Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputies found Mack in his driveway when they arrived with a narcotics-related arrest warrant. The 39-year-old started walking toward a garage as deputies read the warrant. After asking Mack to stop, SCSO deputies apprehended Mack and found a loaded pistol in his front pocket.

The Sarasota man previously served 18 months in a state prison for having a firearm as a convicted felon in 2021.

