Sarasota man sentenced on gun charge
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 33-year-old Sarasota man is now facing over three years in federal prison .
Maquis Mack was sentenced for possessing a gun as a convicted felon.
Court documents show that Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputies found Mack in his driveway when they arrived with a narcotics-related arrest warrant. The 39-year-old started walking toward a garage as deputies read the warrant. After asking Mack to stop, SCSO deputies apprehended Mack and found a loaded pistol in his front pocket.
The Sarasota man previously served 18 months in a state prison for having a firearm as a convicted felon in 2021.
