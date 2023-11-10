Sarasota County Teacher of the Year Award finalists announced

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Top educators in Sarasota County were recognized for efforts both in and out of the classroom Friday.

The Annual Ignite Education Teacher of the Year Award Celebration kicked off with Sarasota county education leaders taking a chartered bus from their district offices to various schools to present finalist recognition awards to each surprised recipient. The first bus stop was at North Port High School where students, staff and administrators honored social studies and world history teacher Dennis Pinna.

“It feels great, recognition is really important to all of us, not just me, but for everyone who works so hard,” Pinna said. From there, the bus tour stopped at Pine View Middle School where Haley Brown was recognized for her efforts in and out of the classroom. “Every single day, everything that I do is just for the kids, and being able to shard this moment with them was one of the top ten moments of my life,” Brown said. Then, a final stop at Emma E. Booker Elementary School where 30-year teaching veteran Ronnique Major learned she was a finalist. “It’s such an amazing feeling, especially after 30 years, and if I could, I’d do another 30 more,’ Major said.

The district’s Teacher of the Year winner will be announced Dec. 13, according to spokespersons.

The Teacher of the Year will then represent Sarasota County Schools at the Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year Program. The event and naming of finalists is part of the Annual Ignite Education Teacher Of The Year Celebration, which the Education Foundation sponsors in conjunction with Sarasota County Schools.

“It’s great to see the surprise and excitement when teachers learn they are finalists for Teacher of the Year. The recognition is so important because of the outsized roles teachers play in our community,” said Education Foundation President and CEO, Jennifer Vigne. Each of the three finalists also received a cash award from the Education Foundation, according to district officials.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.