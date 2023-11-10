Advertise With Us
Pine View School students launch experiment into space

The team examining their trials at the University of South Florida (USF) lab
The team examining their trials at the University of South Florida (USF) lab
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The NASA Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket launched into space on Thursday night carrying a very special project.

As part of the Student Spaceflight Experiment Program (SSEP) Mission 17, a team from Pine View School - including students Yatharth Kakkad, Felix Ratner, Rugan Suresh, and Rishik Yellu along with Teacher Facilitator Marie Rosander - had their experiment “Ability of microalga Chlorella vulgaris to remove nitrogen and phosphorous from wastewater in microgravity” shipped to the International Space Station on The Orbiter payload on SpaceX CRS-26.

