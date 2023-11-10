Pine View School students launch experiment into space

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The NASA Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket launched into space on Thursday night carrying a very special project.

As part of the Student Spaceflight Experiment Program (SSEP) Mission 17 , a team from Pine View School - including students Yatharth Kakkad, Felix Ratner, Rugan Suresh, and Rishik Yellu along with Teacher Facilitator Marie Rosander - had their experiment “Ability of microalga Chlorella vulgaris to remove nitrogen and phosphorous from wastewater in microgravity” shipped to the International Space Station on The Orbiter payload on SpaceX CRS-26.

