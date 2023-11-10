North Bridge to Siesta Key reopens after morning construction work

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police said traffic was delayed for hours on Thursday morning in and around the north bridge at Siesta Drive for scheduled repair work. Officials said the work caused the westbound traffic to be blocked.

Mark Degarriz was one of many drivers who had to be patient while trying to make his way to work.

“The traffic was so bad it was backed up all the way to Tamiami and I was stuck for at least 30 minutes before I got onto the right road, and by then, it was going to take me another hour and a half, so I was like, I need to try and find another way,” Degarriz said.

Sarasota Police said they, along with assistance from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, handled traffic while work was underway.

Officials said the bridge was open ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, several more projects are planned not only for the area around the bridge, but all throughout Sarasota County, as the area continues to see increased population and traffic.

Sarasota County has set up an interactive portal highlighting projects in the Sarasota County Capital Improvement Program. The system shows residents the site of the work, along with scheduled delays and provides a progress report for each. To learn more, visit scgov.net and navigate to Projects in My Neighborhood.

