A Manatee High freshman’s ‘I Voted’ sticker will be visible throughout the election season

When Manatee County voters go to the polls next year, the “I Voted” sticker they’ll receive will feature a hand-drawn, flag-waving manatee, the creation of a Manatee High School freshman.

Lauren Holbrook’s design was picked from entries from children across Manatee County. Holbrook entered the contest through the Boys & Girls Club of Manatee County, which was invited to also solicit entries from its members, the organization announced in a news release.

“Lauren’s design will be proudly displayed by voters across the county in March, August and November of 2024 when our voters exercise their right to participate in the election process,” said Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett.

“I took a civics class in school last year and understand the importance of voting,” Holbrook said.

During nonelection years, the elections office has worked with the School District of Manatee County to solicit art from future voters around the county. This year, the Boys & Girls Clubs were asked to participate in the competition.

The Manatee County School Board and Superintendent Jason Wysong will recognize Lauren for winning the “I Voted” Sticker Contest at the School Board meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14. in the Board chambers at the Miller School Support Center at 215 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton.

“We’re so proud of Lauren’s recognition,” said Dawn Stanhope, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County. “While she may not be old enough to vote, her voice and that of her peers matter. Expressing her pride for our community through art, while encouraging civic duty, demonstrates the ability for youth to express themselves in ways that truly impact those around them.”

Voters will have plenty of chances to show off Holbrook’s work in 2024.

On March 19, 2024, voters will head to the polls for the presidential primaries; and Longboat Key Town Commission races

On August 20, 2024, primary elections are planned for Sheriff; Clerk of Court in Manatee County; Property Appraiser; four Manatee County Commission seats and a Manatee County School Board seat. Not all races will be contested as primaries — the constitutional office races now are listed as uncontested.

On Nov. 5, 2024, general elections are planned for president and a variety of state and local offices.

Sarasota County is running a similar contest with the deadline for entries set for Jan. 26, 2024.Jim DeLa is a reporter for the Community News Collaborative. Reach him at jdela@cncfl.org

