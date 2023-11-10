HCSO deputies recovering after being ambushed

BRANDON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Hillsborough County deputies are recovering from serious injuries after officials say they were ambushed by a man with a long criminal history.

As Corporal Brito and Deputy Santos continue their recovery, HCSO is raising money through the Lynn Sowers Memorial Foundation that will go towards covering medical expenses, rehabilitation and any additional support needed for them and their families.

Click here to donate.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.