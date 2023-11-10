Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

HCSO deputies recovering after being ambushed

Deputy Santos with his wife and Sheriff Chronister as he continues to recover in the hospital.
Deputy Santos with his wife and Sheriff Chronister as he continues to recover in the hospital.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Hillsborough County deputies are recovering from serious injuries after officials say they were ambushed by a man with a long criminal history.

Two HCSO deputies seriously injured after being ambushed

As Corporal Brito and Deputy Santos continue their recovery, HCSO is raising money through the Lynn Sowers Memorial Foundation that will go towards covering medical expenses, rehabilitation and any additional support needed for them and their families.

Click here to donate.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana
Fight breaks out in Wing House parking lot
A sunbathing alligator was found on a Lake Michigan beach.
Small alligator caught sunbathing on Lake Michigan beach
Maya Kowalski
Verdict reached in ‘Take Care of Maya’ trial
Affordable housing project
Local restaurant building affordable housing for its employees

Latest News

​Top educators in Sarasota County were recognized for efforts both in and out of the classroom...
Sarasota County Teacher of the Year Award finalists announced
WWSB ABC7 News at 4pm
Double Homicide in Manatee County
Thomas Matejcek
Suspect in custody after Bradenton double homicide
The event will be at the City Center Front Green.
City of North Port resurfacing project begins soon