Fight breaks out in Wing House parking lot

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A criminal investigation is underway after an incident on Wednesday at the Wing House in Bradenton.

This was at the location on 14th Street West.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a fight happened in the parking lot after two suspects tried to break into a car and were confronted by the owner.

One suspect ran away as deputies arrived and the other suspect is in the hospital.

Charges are pending.

