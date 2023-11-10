Fight breaks out in Wing House parking lot

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A criminal investigation is underway after an incident on Wednesday at the Wing House in Bradenton.

This was at the location on 14th Street West.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a fight happened in the parking lot after two suspects tried to break into a car and were confronted by the owner.

One suspect ran away as deputies arrived and the other suspect is in the hospital.

Charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.