Falcons set to battle Mount Dora Christian Academy for state title

Saint Stephen's Episcopal School head football coach, A.J. Brown, talks about upcoming state championship game against Mount Dora Christian Academy
By Xavier McKnight
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Falcons football program is looking to end the 2023 Veterans Day weekend by bring some hardware back to their school.

The Falcons are traveling to Bryant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla., to battle the Mount Dora Christian Academy Bulldogs for the 2023 SSAC State Championship. If the Falcons get the victory, it would be their second straight state title.

The Falcons defeated Legacy Charter in 2022 to bring home the gold. They come into the big showdown against Mount Dora hoisting an 8-2 record; meanwhile the Bulldogs come in at .500 with a 5-5 record.

Game time begins at 2:00 p.m. ABC7 will have a recap of the game on ABC7 News at 11 on Saturday, November 11th.

