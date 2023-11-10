Advertise With Us
Community donations are needed for Thanksgiving Meals

Happy Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving(Pexels via MGN)
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tidewell Foundation and other local catering partners are collaborating for the fourth annual Thanksgiving meal give back program.

The program enables those to purchase Thanksgiving meals that will be donated to Tidewell Hospice patients and their families in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.

Donated meals will be pre-made, and ready to serve to families during the holiday.

Last year, the Tidewell Foundation delivered 510 meals thanks to those who donated.

Meals can be purchased directly from GROVE, PIER 22 and Morton’s Gourmet Market or by making a donation online (click here).

Donations of $32.95 will provide one heat and serve Thanksgiving meal for a local patient and family at GROVE and PIER 22.

Donations of $27 will provide one Thanksgiving meal from Morton’s Gourmet Market.

Deadline to donate is noon, Tuesday, November 21st for GROVE and PIER 22 and Wednesday, November 22nd for Morton’s Gourmet Market.

