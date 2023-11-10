City of North Port resurfacing project begins soon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - later this month the City of North Port infrastructure project begins.

The Department of Public Works begins work on November 13th in the following order:

Ponce de Leon Boulevard (Over the I-75 overpass).

Eldron Avenue (1.05 miles of subdivision roadways).

LaMarque Avenue (.33 miles of subdivision roadways).

South Salford Boulevard (4 miles between Lothair Avenue and Barbary Lane).

Toledo Blade Boulevard Phase I (6 miles between Noth Cranberry Boulevard and West Price Boulevard).

Toledo Blade Boulevard Phase II (8 miles between West Price Boulevard and Bobcat Trail).

Work on Toledo Blade Boulevard expected to start in December and will take several phases to complete.

Scheduled work dates are weather permitting and are subject to change.

For latest updates please visit: Road Rehabilitation Project - North Port, FL (northportfl.gov)

Contact Department of Public Works: (941) 240-8050

