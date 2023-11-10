Case management hearing held for woman charged with DUI in Sunshine Skyway 10K crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A case management hearing was held on Thursday for the Sarasota woman who seriously injured a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in a crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in March 2022.

In March 2022, the Florida Highway Patrol says Kristen Watts drove through barricades set for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge 10K, heading toward the race route. Trooper Toni Schuck put her patrol SUV into Watts’ path, authorities said, to protect racers. They collided head-on. Troopers say they could smell the odor of alcohol on Watts’ breath.

Watts’ legal team says they’re working on figuring out a plea.

“We are hoping to resolve it without trial. That’s what the discussions are about. We are trying to find what’s the right thing to do,” said Bruce Denson, Watts’ attorney.

Denson says he wants Watts to avoid any more jail time, hoping she is out on probation instead.

ABC7 Reporter Jordan Litwiller gained access to a letter written to the judge on behalf of a group of runners at the race where Watts hit Trooper Schuck. It read, “We urge you not to lessen Kristen Watts’ charge to a misdemeanor. We could have been injured like the “angel” state trooper who put her life in jeopardy.”

The next case management conference will be held on Dec. 14.

