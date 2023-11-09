Advertise With Us
Voters in Venice hopeful after election results

(WTOK)
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Voters in Venice are hoping yesterday’s election results lead to change they have been calling for for years.

“For the past two years, these communities in North Venice have worked so diligently and hard to present our voice in front of City Council, but they haven’t listened,” said Venice resident Debbie Garicke.

Voters got the chance this week to use their vote instead of their voice and elected two new faces to the City Council: Ron Smith and Joan Farrell.

In this election, there was a major push to elect representatives that will fight for the desires of citizens and not outside interests, many saying they’re confident Smith and Farrell will do just that.

“They are going to be out in the community, instead of sitting in City Hall. They will be listening to the voters, they have made that pledge,” said Venice resident Jan Vertefeuille.

The two new City Council members will be sworn in to start their three year terms on Nov. 28.

