Verdict reached in ‘Take Care of Maya’ trial

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The jury has reached a verdict in the case at the center of the Netflix documentary ‘”Take Care of Maya.” Jurors have found the hospital liable for millions of dollars in the medical malpractice case.

The family of Maya Kowalski sued All Children’s Hospital for malpractice, false imprisonment and wrongful death for causing Maya’s mom, Beata, to take her own life. Staff accused Beata Kowalski of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, alleging Beata was abusing Maya and keeping her 10-year-old daughter sick.

The family believed Maya had Complete Regional Pain Syndrome. She received doses of ketamine as part of treatment.

After an extensive trial lasting for more than two months in Sarasota, the verdict is in for the $220 million malpractice lawsuit levied against Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital by a Venice family at the center of the Netflix documentary “Take Care of Maya.”

Doctors and experts questioned the CRPS claims and stated they believed that there were psychological issues at play.

Maya was removed from her family for three months. It was during this time her mother took her own life, leaving behind notes — including ones for the judge and hospital staff — that expressed her despair and frustration.

The Kowalski family sued for $220 million. The jury will begin its deliberation of the punitive claims at 2 p.m.

