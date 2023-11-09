Manatee County youth food resource facing year end challenges

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The local organization, Feeding Empty Little Tummies, helps more than 1,700 Manatee County students facing food insecurity ages 4 to 18 each week, but now they need an early Christmas present of their own.

Feeding Empty Little Tummies, or FELT as it’s known, launched in 2010 to make sure students don’t go hungry in Manatee County.

Now, a delay in funding and slowing of food donations has the future of the non-profit at risk, according to officials. FELT CEO Kim Bailey said if something doesn’t happen soon, the service could cease operations prior to the end of the year.

“We know of several charities that’ve closed down this year due to a lack of funding, and we know a couple that are on the brink, like us, of not getting the essential funding to purchase food in bulk so that we can feed more children, so right now our numbers have increased by 400 students because of some of the other charities closing their doors,” Bailey said.

Bailey said schools help her organization pinpoint students in need at the beginning of each academic year. If the students can’t provide a permanent home address, those are some of the first to make the list.

For around $10 each week, backpacks are filled with enough food to get students through a weekend: two breakfasts, two lunches and two dinners that are dropped off to close to 60 schools in Manatee County. Once distributed, FELT continues to provide food replenishments each week.

Bailey added that her group receives a small county operating grant each year, but this season, it was delayed. Officials from the Manatee County Children’s Services told FELT that financial assistance will soon arrive, according to Bailey.

Manatee County Information Outreach Manager Bill Logan said while the funds were guaranteed for FELT, there may’ve been a delay in the comptroller, or oversight procedures which process payments to Manatee County agencies.

In the meantime, Bailey would love to form partnerships with Suncoast corporate sponsors, or even local athletic teams who’d like to help. If you’d like to assist, you can drop off food, or monetary donations on Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. at 901 8th Avenue West Palmetto.

You can also visit feltinc.org, or call 941-705-2320.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.