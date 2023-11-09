Last day to apply for Native American Heritage Month contest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Education reminds all students that the deadline to apply for the 2023 Native American Heritage Month art and essay contests is November 9th at 5:00pm.

The art contest is open to all K-3 students in the state of Florida and the essay contest is open to any Florida students in grades 4-12 (public, charter, private, home or virtual).

Art contest winners go as followed (4) statewide winners will be selected, $100 gift card for school supplies as well as a 1-year pass to Florida State Parks.

Essay contest winners go as followed (6) total winners will be selected two elementary students (grades 4-5), two middle school students (grades 6-8) and two high school students.

Essay winners will receive a 2-year Florida College Plan scholarship by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation and a $100 gift card for school supplies.

Apply online: Student Contests (floridanativeamericanheritage.com)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.