Humidity and Temperatures on the Rise

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air remains dominant but as high pressure creeps to the northeast of Florida, dewpoints will rise along with the humidity. Thursday will feel slightly more humid than Wednesday. As we move into the weekend the humidity will feel more noticeable with a southwest wind flow.

The Suncoast is currently experiencing a warming trend. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Thursday. As we move into the Veterans Day holiday weekend, temperatures will rise to 87, which is eight degrees above normal for Sarasota. There is a possibility we could see the high temperature record of 88 broken or tied on Veterans Day.

Boating conditions will be favorable through the weekend. On Thursday, winds will come from the east, then northwest as the day progresses. Seas will be around one foot with a light chop. On Friday, expect a repeat of water conditions with winds flowing more from the southeast. Mostly sunshine is on the beach ticket. Rain is not in the forecast.

There are currently no disturbances to track in the tropics. However, the GFS American model shows potential for a disturbance to develop in the southwest Caribbean Sea over a week from Thursday. The European model, which tends to be more reliable with tropical conditions, shows no disturbance developing. This area will continue to be monitored by the ABC 7 First Alert Meteorological team.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.