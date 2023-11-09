First Alert Weather:Humidity rising on the Suncoast but skies stay dry

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As a slow moving cold front moves through the deep south, the area of high pressure driving our weather will move east. This motion will force an adjustment in our winds. In previous days our winds have been out of the northeast. Now they will twist to the east and southeast and even south. This will cause a rapid increase in the moisture in the air and humidity will be noticeably higher by the weekend.

Temperatures will also rise. Weekend highs could approach the upper 80s. Records in the Sarasota-Manatee area are 88 degrees this weekend. It is not impossible that these records will be tied or broken. What will not be rising significantly will be rain chances.

But there is hope. We are forecast to be in a moderate to strong El Nino this winter. There is a relationship between El Nino’s and stormy winter weather for Florida. The elevated rain chances normally fall into the December into April time frame. Hopefully we will see the extra rain this winter. However, the rains will come with a risk. There have been El Nino winters when rain fall has been excessive and caused some flooding. Also the risk for severe weather goes up. This includes night storms, for which effective warning is more difficult.

In the meantime, the threat for thunderstorms increases tomorrow into tomorrow night for southeastern Texas into the ArkLaTex.

