Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather:Humidity rising on the Suncoast but skies stay dry

Humidity will rise by the weekend
Humidity will rise by the weekend(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As a slow moving cold front moves through the deep south, the area of high pressure driving our weather will move east. This motion will force an adjustment in our winds. In previous days our winds have been out of the northeast. Now they will twist to the east and southeast and even south. This will cause a rapid increase in the moisture in the air and humidity will be noticeably higher by the weekend.

Temperatures will also rise. Weekend highs could approach the upper 80s. Records in the Sarasota-Manatee area are 88 degrees this weekend. It is not impossible that these records will be tied or broken. What will not be rising significantly will be rain chances.

But there is hope. We are forecast to be in a moderate to strong El Nino this winter. There is a relationship between El Nino’s and stormy winter weather for Florida. The elevated rain chances normally fall into the December into April time frame. Hopefully we will see the extra rain this winter. However, the rains will come with a risk. There have been El Nino winters when rain fall has been excessive and caused some flooding. Also the risk for severe weather goes up. This includes night storms, for which effective warning is more difficult.

In the meantime, the threat for thunderstorms increases tomorrow into tomorrow night for southeastern Texas into the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana
A sunbathing alligator was found on a Lake Michigan beach.
Small alligator caught sunbathing on Lake Michigan beach
Affordable housing project
Local restaurant building affordable housing for its employees
Crash at US 301 and 13th St
First Alert Traffic: Crews responding to crash at US 301/13th St.

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
Good Morning Suncoast at 5:00am - November 7, 2023
Feeding Empty Little Tummies
Manatee County youth food resource facing year end challenges
Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School NLI Signing Day
Cardinal Mooney hosts signing day for student-athletes
Affordable Housing Summit addresses local housing needs
Voters in Venice hopeful after election results