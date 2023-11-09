Cardinal Mooney hosts signing day for student-athletes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For many student-athletes on the Suncoast, today has been circled on their calendar for years. This is the day all their hard work in the classroom and on the field solidifies their college game plan.

Madison Duncan is a four-year Varsity softball player who ranks 8th in the Florida High School Athletic Association in all classifications for her statistics on the softball diamond.

She tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill why she signed her national letter of intent accepting a scholarship to attend St. Mary’s College at Notre Dame in the fall of 2024.

“This is like a dream come true. I have always wanted to go to the University of Notre Dame but it wasn’t a great fit for me so the sister school of St. Mary’s was really, I found my home, and this is a great opportunity to further my softball career and have a great education there,” said Duncan.

Lizz Chappell is the Cardinal Mooney Varsity softball coach. She says the Cougars softball team, faculty and her fellow student-athletes are very happy for Madison landing a scholarship at St Mary’s College at Notre Dame in Indiana.

“We are so excited for Mattie. She is one of the top-notch players in the area, not just here at our school. She’s been a leader for us on the field and off the field,” said Coach Chappell.

Also signing a national letter of intent is four-year Cardinal Mooney golfer Tommy Tyler.

Tyler finished sixth in the state of Florida in 2023 as an individual helping Mooney’s team earn third place in Florida.

“Today I’m just going to sign to go to St. Leo to continue my golf career and hopefully pursue going professionally in the future,” said Tyler.

The future is very bright for these two Suncoast based student-athletes earning good grades, and scholarships to compete in education and intercollegiate athletics in 2024.

