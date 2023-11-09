Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Anna Maria water taxi inaugural ride set to take place

Anna Maria Island
Anna Maria Island(WWSB)
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The official launch of the Gulf Islands Ferry service begins November 20th.

The public is invited to join in the festivities with the Bradenton Area Convention and Vistors Bureau before takeoff.

Event location: Bradenton Riverwalk-Bradenton Tower (452 3rd Ave West).

10:00am: Anthem and prayer (Manatee County Commission Chairman, Kevin Van Ostenbridge speech).

10:15am: Blessing of the Fleet.

10:30am: Board ferry and depart for inaugural round-trip ride to Anna Maria Pier.

Ride to Anna Maria Pier set to take 40-minutes one-way, complimentary MCAT rides back to downtown Bradenton for those who do not wish to take round trip water taxi.

Complimentary water, coffee and snacks will be provided.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana
A sunbathing alligator was found on a Lake Michigan beach.
Small alligator caught sunbathing on Lake Michigan beach
Affordable housing project
Local restaurant building affordable housing for its employees
Crash at US 301 and 13th St
First Alert Traffic: Crews responding to crash at US 301/13th St.

Latest News

Maya Kowalski
Verdict reached in ‘Take Care of Maya’ trial
Two deputies seriously hurt in Brandon
Two HCSO deputies seriously injured after being ambushed
Native American Heritage Month.
Last day to apply for Native American Heritage Month contest
Bridge at Siesta Drive reopens after brief closure, traffic backups reported