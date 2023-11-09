Anna Maria water taxi inaugural ride set to take place

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The official launch of the Gulf Islands Ferry service begins November 20th.

The public is invited to join in the festivities with the Bradenton Area Convention and Vistors Bureau before takeoff.

Event location: Bradenton Riverwalk-Bradenton Tower (452 3rd Ave West).

10:00am: Anthem and prayer (Manatee County Commission Chairman, Kevin Van Ostenbridge speech).

10:15am: Blessing of the Fleet.

10:30am: Board ferry and depart for inaugural round-trip ride to Anna Maria Pier.

Ride to Anna Maria Pier set to take 40-minutes one-way, complimentary MCAT rides back to downtown Bradenton for those who do not wish to take round trip water taxi.

Complimentary water, coffee and snacks will be provided.

