Affordable Housing Summit addresses local housing needs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local leaders took steps to increase affordable housing right here on the Suncoast on Wednesday at the Affordable Housing Summit.

The goal of the summit was to inform the community and share recommendations for affordable housing needs.

Jon Thaxton of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation tells ABC7 solving the affordable housing issue is simple.

“The solution to affordable housing is making sure that you reduce the deficit that we have today of affordable housing needs and that we do not exacerbate that imbalance of supply and demand going into the future,” said Thaxton.

Ideas such as rezoning high rise luxury condos to include a few floors of affordable housing, as well as employer housing similar to what Venice Pier Group is doing were all discussed.

Neil Scott has spent over 40 years on the Suncoast and he says the housing crisis has only gotten worse since he’s lived here, adding no solution has worked quite yet.

“I’ve heard specific solutions, whether they will address it adequately and timely I guess remains to be seen,” said Scott.

But Scott says finally getting to attend a meeting where all the foundations, business owners and policy makers are in the same room gives him hope going forward.

“Working together I believe they will accomplish a great deal more than if they tried to do it separately,” said Scott.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.