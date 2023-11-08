Two stops coming to the Bay Runner Trolley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two more stops are being added to the Bay Runner Trolley route this month.
Starting Wednesday, Nov. 8 the stop at Sunset Drive/Golden Gate Point will return, after its suspension during FDOT construction, and a new stop will be added near Bird Key Park at John Ringling Boulevard/Bird Key Drive.
The Bay Runner is a very popular transportation system between downtown, St. Armands Circle and Lido Key, with well over a quarter of a million riders during the first 18 months of operation.
For a route map and to learn more visit www.SarasotaBayRunner.com
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.