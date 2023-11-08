Advertise With Us
Pine View School students to send experiments to space Thursday

The team examining their trials at the University of South Florida (USF) lab
The team examining their trials at the University of South Florida (USF) lab
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Students at Pine View School will get to see the fruits of their labor sent to space this morning as part of a once-in-a-lifetime educational experience.

The project started last school year as a partnership with Student Spaceflight Experiment Program as Mission 17.

SSEP is working to encourage students to participate in science and engineering. Over 350 students in the Pine View School community participated in the research proposal.

Ultimately, the then 7th grade team (now 8th graders) of Yatharth Kakkad, Felix Ratner, Rugan Suresh, and Rishik Yellu – under the supervision of Teacher Facilitator Marie Rosander – had their project “Ability of microalga Chlorella vulgaris to remove nitrogen and phosphorous from wastewater in microgravity” selected to travel to the International Space Station (ISS).

You can learn more here.

The students’ experiment will be shipped to the ISS on The Orbiter payload on SpaceX CRS-26. The launch is scheduled for Thursday out of Cape Canaveral at 8:28 p.m. EST.

